NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Employees at one local healthcare system could be out of a job starting Monday.

Yale New Haven Health said that those workers that haven't complied with their vaccine mandate will be terminated.

Those employees that haven't submitted their vaccination information yet were given a written warning this past week.

Employees were issued a verbal warning the week prior.

Yale New Haven Health says they are willing to work with their employees and help them get vaccinated.

It expects that about 100 to 200 employees won't comply with their vaccine mandate.

Officials with Yale New Haven Health will be providing an update sometime on Monday.