TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 westbound in Tolland is clear after being shut down for several hours for a truck fire.
The fire caused delays throughout the Tuesday morning commute.
The highway was closed between exits 69 and 68 after the tractor trailer caught fire around midnight.
There were no reported injuries, according to authorities. It took firefighters nearly an hour to get the flames under control.
The tractor-trailer was carrying a load full of yogurt. The tractor, trailer and contents were deemed "a complete loss."
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called in to assist with the clean up after the trucks saddle tanks broke and spilled diesel fuel all over the highway.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Tolland fire marshal.
