HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Kanye West, who continues to flirt with a run for president, can be put on Connecticut's ballots as a write-in candidate.
The musician officially registered as a candidate in Connecticut.
West officially announced a run for the White House over the summer.
His political leanings have be most associated with the Republican side of the aisle. Back in 2018, he spoke with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
According to Gabe Rosenberg, communications director from Connecticut's secretary of the state's office, West registered in the state on Tuesday.
He's one of 10 presidential candidates who can be written in, Rosenberg said.
Um...you can write in any name on a ballot.
