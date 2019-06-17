NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police in New London are investigating after a young child was found wandering in the city on Monday morning.
They said the 2 or 3 year old was found in the area of Montauk and Willetts avenues.
The child was brought to a local hospital.
Police canvassed the area and were able to locate the child's home on Crescent Street.
However, they said the investigation remains active.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.