FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A generous donation from a little girl is making a big impact on the Farmington Police Department.
Mia Phinney runs 'Mia's Mission', which makes dog toys for K9 officers.
She's made donations to other departments in the past.
On Tuesday, she made her biggest one yet, presenting K9 Ozzy with a new bulletproof vest.
Mia says those kinds of vests typically cost about $1,200.
"We had all these people help donate the money, we put it on our Instagram page, and within hours, we had all the money," says Phinney.
"Any kind of donation we can get to keep the dog safe is a bonus for the dog, the department, the community as a whole," Farmington Police Officer Kyle Mortenson stated.
More information on Mia's Mission can be found here.
How was a young girl in possession of a bullet proof vest? /sarcasm\
