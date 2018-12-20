HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - ‘Tis the season for giving and a local 7-year-old is doing that in a big way.
Katalina Litchfield collected more than 1,400 toys for kids in the state.
Thursday morning, she dropped off all the presents at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.
Litchfield is also a patient at the hospital.
She has a rare incurable immune deficiency that puts her at high risk for infections.
She worked all year to collect toys and donations.
“So, the kids at the hospital feel better. Because some kids don't like it when they are not with their family on Christmas,” said Litchfield.
“She wants to make sure all the sick children like herself have a merry Christmas. She wants to be Santa’s little helper this year incase Santa runs out of toys,” said Theresa Litchfield, Katalina’s mother.
Katalina has been collecting toys since she can remember and plans to continue this tradition.
