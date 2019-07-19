AVON, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile was arrested for a robbery at a park in Avon.
The incident took place at Countryside Park on Thursday, a popular summertime spot.
According to police, they were called just before 8 p.m.
There, they said they found only the victim, who was not hurt.
Police focused on a car throughout the night, which was parked in the back corner of a parking lot. At least one window was blown out.
The victim told police at least two suspects approached the car with guns.
However, one juvenile suspect was arrested and released based on the investigation, police said.
The suspect was issued a juvenile summons for first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.
The vehicle, as well as several electronic devices, were seized as evidence. Search warrants are being prepared for the items.
Police said there continues to be no risk to the public because it was an isolated incident.
