OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - A young person came home to find an unknown Jeep in his garage and a stranger in his house.
State police said they arrested Benjamin Dahm, 31, of Gales Ferry, as a result.
According to troopers, they received a call from a juvenile who reported returning home to find an unknown male in his home on Meetinghouse Lane in Old Lyme.
The call came in just before 6 p.m. on Monday.
When troopers arrived, they said they saw a shirtless man inside. They tried to contact him, but he didn't respond.
They ended up getting in through an unlocked basement door.
With the help of a K9 unit, Dahm was found hiding in an upstairs bathroom.
Dahm was taken into custody and charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, interfering with an officer, and disorderly conduct.
He was held on a $50,000 bond and given a court date of Tuesday.
