MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - Four juvenile sand tiger sharks were introduced at Mystic Aquarium.
The aquarium announced on Monday that the 1-year-old male sharks will serve as ambassadors for their species to aquarium guests.
“By encountering sand tigers and other sharks in an aquarium setting, people become less afraid and more likely to take pride in local sharks," said David Cochran, director of fish and invertebrates at Mystic Aquarium. "Watching these sharks grow up will allow guests to connect with this species, encouraging them to protect the local population."
There was a four-month waiting period during which the sharks were cared for and monitored for health and behavioral reasons.
Each shark was then placed in a transport unit and safely introduced into the Shark Lagoon Habitat one at a time.
The aquarium said the four sharks adjusted quickly to their new environment.
Guests can view the juvenile sharks swimming with resident nurse sharks. The sharks are noticeably smaller than adult sand tiger sharks, with an average length of 3.7 feet long, compared to an adult average 6.2 feet. It will take them 3 to 4 years to reach adult size. Once the sharks reach adulthood, they will be transferred to another facility with more space.
The sand tiger shark is one of six shark species at Mystic Aquarium. They are the only shark species that gulp air at the water’s surface to help regulate their buoyancy and swimming depth. They can grow up to 6 to 9 feet in length and weigh up to 300 pounds. These sharks are one of the many native sharks off the coast of New England and found along coastal regions of every continent except Antarctica. Sand tiger sharks have one of the lowest reproductive rates of all sharks and are considered vulnerable globally.
Mystic Aquarium is a part of AZA SAFE: Saving Animals From Extinction program to protect sand tiger sharks.
