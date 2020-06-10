SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A young social media star recently moved to Connecticut for a chance at a better life, but was ripped off shortly after his arrival.
Police in Southington said they want the public's help to track down whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of belongings from Kamron Caldwell.
Caldwell told Channel 3 that he thought he had his life all figured out, but the 19-year-old content creator now faces challenges.
He just moved to Southington from Indiana after a friend offered him a fresh start and a place to stay with his mom, Denise Rivera. So far, they said it’s been great.
"I’m super blessed to have this opportunity and so far I've loved every second here, so it’s great," Caldwell said.
"He’s an inspiring young artist," Rivera said. "I think all good kids deserve a good chance."
Despite a smile, Caldwell endured a rough welcome. He said he lost nearly everything he owned on Monday after someone broke into his truck and stole about $2,000 worth of his belongings. The items taken included his clothes, shoes, and a PlayStation 4.
Another irreplaceable item was also snatched.
"It was literally just the skate deck for me," Caldwell said. "All the other stuff I can re-buy, but the skate deck was custom made and it was a gift. So in my mind, that was the one that was overwhelming everything."
Caldwell's friend designed and created this skate deck and emblazoned it with his nickname, "King Kam." If anyone sees it or any of Caldwell’s other items, they're asked to call the police.
Rivera said she hopes the thief grows a conscience.
"Do the right and bring the items back," she said.
Regardless of what happened, Caldwell said he still loves Connecticut and plans to keep creating content here.
Some of his new neighbors have already pitched in to help. A company called Savage Team Wear already donated some clothes.
The whole ordeal has restored Caldwell's faith in humanity, he said.
"It was like super shocking because that just reminds me like how good this world really is," he said.
