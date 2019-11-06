WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A young suspect was arrested for making a social media threat that referenced Windham Middle School.
As a result, an added police presence was at the school on Wednesday.
According to Principal Marcus Ware, school officials worked with Willimantic police to investigate.
They said the threats were made to students at the school.
"Law enforcement authorities believe the nature of the threat does not call for school to be closed," Ware said in a letter to the community. "Therefore, as a precaution and to reassure our school community, there will be police personnel at the school on Wednesday."
Police thanked the community for quickly bringing the threat to their attention.
"The Willimantic Police Department believes this was the act of one juvenile," police said in a news release. "These threats are always taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent."
No other details were released.
