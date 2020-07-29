SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Officers in South Windsor found a BB gun, a knife, cash and a slew of stolen items on two suspected car thieves.
According to police, they were sent to an area on Ellington Road around 3 a.m. on Wednesday after a caller reported someone going through the caller's vehicle.
The vehicle had been unlocked, police reported.
Officers canvassed the area and found the two young suspects on Avery Street about an hour later.
They were taken into custody and their parents were notified.
Police said one of the suspects had burglary tools and a knife. The second one had a backpack, which contained a BB gun, more than half an ounce of marijuana and items taken from an additional car burglary.
Both suspects admitted that bicycles they had been riding were also stolen.
They also told police that they burglarized a total of 15 vehicles in the area.
They were charged with burglary, larceny, dangerous weapon possession, having burglary tools and marijuana possession.
(1) comment
In the future, crimes like this will go unsolved. Why? Because (thanks to the "police reform" bill) most of our police will have resigned or retired. That means you should always lock your car and never leave your keys in the car. You should consider buying a car alarm. However, in the absence of police, what good is a car alarm? If the thief knows the police won't show-up, he won't care about alarms. I suppose you could arm yourself and shoot the thief. However, if the thief is black, you will be arrested (or murdered by the mob), and the thief will be celebrated as a martyr. Welcome to our dystopian socialist future!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.