EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) – Two young suspects accused of robbing a liquor store in East Hampton Thursday night confessed to being involved in several other armed robberies, according to state police.
Police were called to the Route 66 Package Store on E. High Street around 5:30 p.m. for the robbery report.
One of the suspects showed a handgun and demanded money from the employee, according to police.
The employee was not injured, but cash was taken from the register.
The suspects were both seen leaving the scene in a truck.
State police said they attempted to stop the truck, the driver of which headed eastbound on Route 2.
Troopers said the driver engaged them in a pursuit that ended in Norwich.
The two suspects, whom troopers determined to be juveniles, tried to flee from the vehicle.
Both were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
The truck was found to have been stolen out of Hamden on July 27.
Troopers said they also discovered that the same suspects committed an armed robbery in Canterbury earlier in the day.
They said the suspects confessed to being involved in several robberies in northeastern Connecticut and one in Dudley, MA.
They were brought to the Hartford Detention Center for arraignments.
State police said they expected to make additional arrests.
