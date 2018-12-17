OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Two juveniles were arrested after police said they burglarized several auto dealerships.
Police in Old Saybrook said the pair stole two Ford SUVs.
One of the affected dealerships was Old Saybrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Middlesex Turnpike.
The suspects were caught at a Super 8 motel in town.
Their identities have not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.