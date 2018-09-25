STORRS, CT (WFSB) - November's election is just a few weeks away and voters will soon decide who the state's next governor will be.
For younger voters, the stakes are high and jobs may be the deciding factor if they stay or leave.
Channel 3 is hosting a gubernatorial debate on Wednesday night.
Getting a job after graduation is a huge concern for younger voters
Many of the students we spoke to say they want to stay in Connecticut and they're hoping more is done to keep them here.
“I’ve seen statistics where Connecticut is one of the states that has the least amount of retention among young people ages 18 to 24,” said Wanjuku Gatheru, UConn USG Vice President.
Getting a job is important, but a good paying one is necessary in order to stay in Connecticut. Housing is expensive in this state.
Connecticut has not recovered all the jobs lost in the recession and several big employers like General Electric and Alexion Pharmaceuticals have moved out.
Over the past year, the state gained close to 24,000 private sector jobs, the biggest year over year increase since 2011.
"A lot of them talk about going to Boston, New York City. It’s not as often as you hear people want to stay in Connecticut and that's a narrative. I think will hopefully change in the future,” said Gatheru.
Priyanka Thakkar is a business major and she says another draw for students are larger urban cities, where there are not only more jobs, but better transportation.
Both students plan to attend the WFSB gubernatorial debate on the UConn campus Wednesday night.
“I always have an optimistic view about anything and I think once we address the concerns. At least we are talking about it and once we have a discussion we can be proactive and change something,” said Thakkar.
In order to attend the debate tomorrow night, students and faculty will need tickets.
