HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Young voters rallied with supporters at the University of Connecticut campus in Hartford.
Those leading the engagement hope it will push others to register to vote in many key races, including the pivotal race for governor.
The rally on Prospect Street began 12:15 p.m. on Monday.
Groups statewide have organized to form the "Road to Rights."
The partnership was created by Eva Bermudez Zimmerman, Hartford Councilwomen Wildaliz Bermudez and Claudine Fox. It aims to bring groups together to help students, particularly in minority communities, access voter engagement training and other resources to change community policies year-round.
"If you're not at the table, you're on the table," said Claudine Fox, Hartford City Councilor.
Other cities also took part in the rally, like New Britain, New Haven, Meriden and New London.
The groups said there are some national and state issues driving young voters to the polls.
"It's our time now, we're young now and want to make a change, so we might as well," said Rima Babu, UConn freshman.
Voters told Channel 3 that they're concerned about the economy, a lack of jobs, companies leaving the state and taxes.
Between 2008 and 2010, 8,000 young people signed up to vote.
In the last election cycle, that number jumped up to almost 43,000.
"A lot of teenagers are coming together to have a say in what's going to happen for us because it's our future if you really think about it," said Jay Mota, UConn freshman.
Monday's rally hopes to bump that up even further.
"Many people are not able to go to college because of the big price on it," said Babu.
While Connecticut's younger voters are registering as Democrats more than Republics by a 2 to 1 margin, the biggest voting bloc are the unaffiliated who make up more than half of the state's newly registered young voters.
"I don't know who I'm voting for this year," said Rachel Cohen, UConn sophomore.
Knowing that younger voters may hold the key to a win, candidates are reaching out to them.
Independent candidate, Oz Griebel, is going to high schools.
"I think being straight with people and candid with people, treating them with respect and that they are people with intelligence, I don't care if you're 16, 18 or 88," said Griebel.
Democrat Ned Lamont says he strives to make education affordable.
"There are a lot of reasons this is a high cost state and I don't want to put that burden on young people in terms of high cost of eduction," Lamont said.
Republican Bob Stefanowski did not make a public appearance on Monday, but in previous debate, he says he'd make CT attractive to millennials by making it a more inviting place to live after graduation by eliminating the income tax.
"I just want to make sure my opinion is out there and I'm choosing the right person," said Tarek Ammouri, UConn freshman.
Election Day is Nov. 6.
