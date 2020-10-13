NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The 2nd congressional district is Connecticut’s largest, and it has the most crowded field this year, with four candidates running for the seat.
Democrat Joe Courtney has been in office for 14 years, and he says he has his finger on the pulse of the second congressional district.
However, his three opponents say he's part of what's wrong with Washington, and it's time for a change.
One major issue in any 2nd congressional district race is defense contracting, with Electric Boat being one of the region's largest employers.
Seven-term Congressman Courtney says he's the man for the job, having positioned himself to protect that funding.
“That is critical to making sure someone is in the room when that defense bill is written. Trump cut sub from budget,” Courtney said.
Courtney is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, and he is chairman of the Seaports and Projection Forces Subcommittee.
Courtney also wants to help the economy, including more apprenticeship programs. He also pushed for COVID relief funds to help local dairy and shell-fish farmers.
“They really want to see results, and they are absolutely right,” Courtney said.
He wants another round of COVID-relief funding and a nation-wide standard for testing and contact tracing.
“You cannot get control of this virus with that type of approach, states doing testing ad hoc,” Courtney said.
Republican Justin Anderson said he is worried about where the Democratic Party wants to take the country.
“This is the bigger, more important issue going on right now,” Anderson, an opponent to Courtney, said.
Anderson quit as a state intelligence specialist officer because he was not allowed to hold the job and run for office.
He wants to see more economic growth across the 2nd district. Starting with a more strategic in the response to the coronavirus, instead of broad shutdowns.
“It's not good for any of the communities, it's going to hurt most the communities who need it the most,” Anderson said.
Anderson says conversations about police funding and reform should be handled locally. He's also a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, and is confident the presidential race will help him further down the ticket.
“I'll tell you what, there are a lot of Trump supporters in Connecticut in the 2nd congressional district,” Anderson said.
Libertarian Dan Reale is critical of shutdowns in Connecticut in many other states to address the coronavirus. He says the focus instead should have been to protect the most vulnerable.
“We've done some evil stuff, so we should have just focused on the vulnerable,” Reale said.
He says that would include quarantining health care workers, so they don't bring the virus home. Instead, he says a broad shut down ruined the economy.
“We flattened everything. The lockdowns hurt people,” Reale said.
He added the federal government will need to help towns in order for the economy to recover. He wants to give them a one-time chance to declare bankruptcy without approval to address costs. He also wants more transparency on healthcare billings as a way to bring costs down.
“Until you deal with those two things, the economy will not come back,” Reale said.
Meanwhile, Green Party candidate Cassandra Martineau thinks the two major parties are too influenced by major donors.
“Major parties are so corporate that it's impossible to get any of these major changes,” Martineau said.
Martineau feels the two parties have neglected the environment, and she supports the green new deal.
“We really need to make this an important priority,” Martineau said.
She also backs universal health care. Even before the pandemic, she says neither party has done enough to address the rising costs of health care and medicine.
“Medicines people need to live on are being leveraged against us for profit,” Martineau said.
She's also says the federal government should address how the pandemic has widened income gaps, with more funding going directly to people instead of businesses.
