NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Channel 3 continues to take a closer look at Connecticut’s congressional races.
That includes the 3rd district, where incumbent Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has served for three decades.
DeLauro faces two challengers, including a businesswoman who has spent quite a bit of money to defeat her.
DeLauro grew up in New Haven, and at 77 years old, she’s still passionate.
“I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to lead the fight for working families,” DeLauro said.
She is considered one of the most progressive members of the House, supporting abortion in all cases, and has voted for stronger regulation of firearms, equal pay for equal work, and paid sick days.
Plus, as a cancer survivor, she says pre-existing conditions must be covered.
“What we did with the Affordable Health Care Act was say you have to be insured; you have to have affordable health insurance in order to cope with it. I believe that’s a necessity for people,” DeLauro said.
The 3rd district includes the city of New Haven, and surrounding suburbs like Middletown and Stratford.
Margaret Streicker is the Republican/independent challenger who is taking on DeLauro in a big way.
Streicker comes from money, and has a lot of her own. Her father was a real estate mogul, and she owns a successful real estate company.
She’s also outraised DeLauro, and has loaned her campaign $350,000.
“It’s not okay that we just allow people to continue holding these positions when they are not responsive and listening to constituents or delivering for them,” Streicker said.
She supports term limits, and she’s leveled strong criticisms, accusing DeLauro of lining her own pockets while serving.
In response, DeLauro said “there’s no documentation. They are lies and false accusations.”
Streicker also supports better healthcare, but is critical of what’s now in place.
“What we have seen through the Obamacare situation is that prices have gone up exponentially, and at the same time, the access to healthcare is diminishing greatly,” Streicker said.
Healthcare is also an important issue for Justin Paglino, who is the Green Party candidate.
Paglino does medical research on cancerous tumors.
“A far cry from politics for sure. My live, I’ve always been really interested in politics,” he said.
But this year, he felt compelled to run for office because he wanted there to be a candidate who supports what he considers important issues, and healthcare is one of them.
“Medicare for all is my top issue. It’s extremely popular. Eighty percent of Democrats, two thirds of Americans,” he said.
Paglino supports an income tax on individuals to pay for a federal healthcare system.
The election is less than a month away.
All three candidates will face off in a debate at the Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven on Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.