FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- The 4th congressional district is Connecticut’s richest, with some of the wealthiest towns in the country.
However, it’s also home to some of the state’s lowest income communities.
Connecticut was recently listed as a top destination for people looking to move out of New York.
Democrat Jim Himes wants to help the 4th District take advantage of this opportunity, but his opponents say that his policies will only hurt.
“Right now, obviously we've got a particularly urgent thing to do with respect to bringing the COVID emergency to a close,” said Democratic Congressman Jim Himes.
Himes said this top priority is to help the U.S. get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic. That means pushing for a vaccine and another round of funding to help people and businesses.
“There are too many small business people, too many folks in this area who are unemployed,” Himes said.
Once the virus is contained, the six term Congressman wants to focus on making Fairfield County a destination.
United Van Lines recently ranked Connecticut the third most popular spot for people moving.
Himes says improving infrastructure is crucial to continuing that trend. He also wants to address the achievement gap.
The district is home to high performing schools like Greenwich, but also struggling districts like Bridgeport.
“The education gap is as wide in Fairfield County Connecticut as it is anywhere,” Himes said.
Republican Jonathan Riddle, director of a financial consultant and wealth management firm, also sees the chance to make the district a more attractive place to live. But he thinks it will require a different plan.
“I don't think we have any representation that is performing a fiduciary capacity for Connecticut,” Riddle said.
Riddle says Democrats have enacted policies that have hurt job growth in Connecticut.
He wants to see a reduction in regulations. He agrees on the need for transportation improvements across the district.
“I work in the city, it was supposed to take 62 minutes, traditionally it was 90 minutes,” Riddle said.
He says the way to fix education is by offering school choice, allowing families to decide where to send their kids.
“The children who go to these schools through no fault of their own. Living in, in failing school districts have a choice to get something out of their education,” Riddle said.
Riddle also wants to get rid of the common core curriculum.
Independent Party candidate Brian Merlen, a freelance video producer, says both parties are off, and his top priority is ending the opioid crisis.
“There's 200-plus Americans dying a day. There's not a lot of other issues that have that level of American casualties daily without any proper oversight or proper policies,” Merlen said.
He wants a House investigation into the Sakler family that owns Purdue Pharma.
He also supports universal health care, saying the insurance companies make money by denying people coverage.
“There's a lot of people getting paid and they're essentially there to deny Americans the healthcare they need,” Merlen said.
Merlen is opposed to police officers having diplomatic immunity, saying the protection from legal action just allows for bad behavior.
“Part of the issue is the police, they really get by with improper conduct,” Merlen said.
He added that the first COVID relief bill gave too much money to businesses, and more should go directly to the people of the district.
