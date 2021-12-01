(WFSB) - Thanksgiving is officially in the books and it's now time to get into the holiday spirit.
Looking for something festive to do during your time off or a place you can take the kids?
Below is a guide to all of the various holiday events happening around the state:
Holiday Light Fantasia
Runs Thursday through Sunday from November 25 to January 2 at Goodwin Park in Hartford. Operates from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Holidays on Main
Located on Main Street in Wethersfield. Runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 2.
Lake Compounce Holiday Lights
Runs from November 26 through January 1, except on Christmas Day. Hours of operation run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Santa at Fair Weather Growers
December 4 & 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1146 Cromwell Avenue in Cromwell.
