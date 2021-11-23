You are the owner of this article.
Your guide to Black Friday, Cyber Monday shopping

(WFSB) -- The holidays season is here and stores are gearing up for shoppers.

Many stores have already kicked off specials and sales before Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year.

While many stores are getting ready for Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 26, a lot of them will be closed on Thanksgiving, giving their employees some much-needed time off.

Stores to be closed on Thanksgiving:

    • A.C. Moore
    • Aldi
    • Ashley Furniture
    • Barnes & Noble
    • Bath & Body Works
    • Bed, Bath and Beyond
    • Best Buy
    • BJ's Wholesale Club
    • Bloomingdale's
    • Burlington Coat Factory
    • Calvin Klein
    • Century 21
    • Costco
    • Crate and Barrel
    • Dick's Sporting Goods
    • Forever 21
    • Home Depot
    • HomeGoods
    • Homesense
    • JCPPenney
    • Kohl's
    • Macy's
    • Marshalls
    • Petco
    • PetSmart
    • Publix
    • REI
    • Sierra
    • Simon malls
    • Sur La Table
    • Target
    • TJ Maxx
    • T-Mobile
    • Trader Joe's
    • White House Black Market
    • Walmart

According to BlackFriday.com, pre-Black Friday deals started popping up in early November — and some even in October.

"Given the prevalence of early sales in 2020, we expect to see plenty of retailers offering weeks-long or even month-long Black Friday sales in 2021," BlackFriday.com said.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals:

Amazon

Black Friday  Cyber Monday

Target

Black Friday Cyber Monday

Walmart

Black Friday Cyber Monday

Macy's

Black Friday Cyber Monday

Best Buy

Black Friday Cyber Monday

Lowe's

Black Friday Cyber Monday

JCPenney

Black Friday Cyber Monday

Home Depot

Black Friday Cyber Monday

Costco

Black Friday Cyber Monday

Kohls

Black Friday Cyber Monday

GameStop

Black Friday Cyber Monday

Dick's Sporting Goods

Black Friday Cyber Monday

Check out more on BlackFriday.com.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

