(WFSB) -- Holiday shopping is going to be a bit different this year with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
However, stores are still gearing up for deals, sharing them even before Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year.
While many stores are getting ready for Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 27, a lot of them will be closed on Thanksgiving, giving their employees a much-needed break.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Boscov's
- Costco
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Foot Locker
- GameStop
- Gap
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- JCPenney
- Kohl's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot & OfficeMax
- Petco
- Petsmart
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Staples
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Ulta
- Walmart
- Williams Sonoma
BlackFriday.com shared predictions for the upcoming season, saying while there will be in-store sales, they think more retailers will encourage people to do their shopping online, meaning more online deals.
It also predicted more stores will start sales earlier than ever before, which is already starting to be seen with some stores planning to have sales the entire month of November.
“One final Black Friday trend that we expect to see in 2020 is sales that extend well into Cyber Monday. While some doorbusters (including online "doorbusters") will be available only for a limited time, many other bargains will be around for the entire weekend,” BlackFriday.com said.
There are some specific trends expected when it comes to sales this year, including:
- We’re all spending more time at home, so retailers like Walmart are promising to offer more loungewear and athleisure wear deals.
- Another trend is spending time in the great outdoors, so you can expect to see more sales on items like bicycles, sporting goods, grills and firepits.
- More people are working out at home, so don’t be surprised to see deep discounts on fitness equipment.
- Retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's will be focusing on home improvement sales
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Ads:
Amazon
Target
Walmart
Black Friday (Deals happening all month) Cyber Monday
Macy's
Best Buy
Lowe's
JCPenney
Home Depot
Costco
Kohls
GameStop
Check out more on BlackFriday.com.
