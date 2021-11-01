Your Guide to Election Day 2021

(WFSB) -- Election Day is here, and people are gearing up, getting ready to vote for their local elected officials.
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
First, make sure you're registered to vote & find your polling place.
- Check your voter registration status here. That's where you'll also find your polling location.
While the online voter registration has passed, Connecticut does have same-day voter registration.
- For same-day voter registration locations in your town, click here. Voters who are in line for Election Day Registration at 8 p.m. will be able to register and vote just like voters at polling places and should stay in line.
Voters are eligible to vote via absentee ballot. They must be mailed in, or dropped off at an official ballot box that is placed outside city and town halls by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.
- For more information about absentee ballots, click here.
Who am I voting for this year?
- This year is a municipal election, so cities and towns will be voting for mayors, first selectman’s, board of alders, town councilors, board of education and more.
What will my ballot look like?
- Take a look at what your ballot will look like on Election Day, here.
Who are my elected officials?
- Before you head to the polls, you can take a look at who exactly your current elected officials are, here.
What do I need to bring to the polls?
- Photo Identification is not required. For most voters, your identification must fit one of the following requirements for it to be accepted as a valid form of ID at the polls: name and address, OR name and signature, OR, name and photograph.
Do you need to report a problem at the polls? The state will have an Election Day hotline for this, which can be reached by calling 1-866-SEEC-INFO (1-866-733-2463) or emailing elections@ct.gov.
- Voters who do use the hotline or email to describe problems can either state their name or report issues anonymously; but are asked to state the town and polling place where they are observing the problems, and provide as many specifics or details as they can. This will greatly assist the Secretary of the State’s and other agencies’ staff to address the issue and find a solution as expeditiously as possible.
You can find election results on the state's website here.
For more information, visit the Secretary of the State's website here.
