Your guide to sports betting in CT

  • Updated
(WFSB) – Sports betting is now up and running in Connecticut, both online and at the local casinos.

The casinos have partnered up with online sports betting operators, like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun Online - Parlays, straight bets, round robins and in-game are just some of the ways to wager

Mohegan Sun kiosks - The Bow & Arrow Sports Bar features a large TV wall and 50 betting kiosks

Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook – Coming soon, the Sportsbook will be located in Casino of the Earth with a 140-foot video wall and 36 betting kiosks

Foxwoods

Foxwoods partners up with DraftKings - Fans will be able place bets at the Ultimate Race Book in Rainmaker Casino

A mobile app is coming soon

Betting Kiosks are located at - The Fox Tower, Grand Pequot Tower Casino, Great Cedar Casino, and Rainmaker Casino

FanDuel Sportsbook CT

Get your first bet risk-free up to $1,000 when it goes live

DraftKings

Get a deposit bonus up to $500

PlaySugarHouse (CT Lottery)

Get up to a $250 match bonus on your first deposit 

