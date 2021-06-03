HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There will be an expansion of services to help young people get jobs.
Gov. Ned Lamont said on Thursday he'll talk about the state's youth employment services that support young people in their job searches and skills development.
A news conference is set for 11 a.m. at Our Piece of the Pie on Sargeant Street in Hartford.
Our Piece of the Pie is a nonprofit organization that helps youths overcome barriers and develop skills to earn a job.
Lamont said youth employment will ultimately help the state's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
He will be joined by deputy commissioner Danté Bartolomeo of the Connecticut Department of Labor, commissioner Vanessa Dorantes of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, and other state and local officials.
