EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) -
A Southington youth football team planned to celebrate their successful season with a VIP experience at Rentshler Field.
The boys were going to get to run on the field and even make an appearance on the jumbo-tron.
But tonight their excitement turned to disappointment. Today, coaches said UConn called them up and said the experience was off-and they couldn’t reschedule or get a refund.
The Southington 79ers just capped another successful season which just continued 9-year -old Nick Drury’s love affair with football.
"I played it when I was four going to five and really used playing it. I scored my first touchdown in my first year of flag in the championship game," Nick Drury said Friday.
The team planned to celebrate their terrific season by buying a special youth football team package for tomorrow’s UConn game at Rentschler Field.
It cost $1,200 but nick’s dad Eric felt it was worth it for all the cool things the young players would get to experience.
"They said we can have them get tickets run through the tunnel high five the players be on the jumbo-tron and also tour the field before the game," Eric Drury said. "I really wanted to do that I think it was going to be a really good experience."
But Nick’s excitement was dashed in the blink of an eye. This afternoon Eric says UConn called the team and told them that due to inclement weather all of the activities other than the game would be cancelled and their money would not be refunded.
"I was a little disappointed mad because I really want to high five the players and walk around a UConn game. I never really got to do that," Nick Drury said.
Eric says he would understand if UConn rescheduled or even cancelled the activities and offered refunds. He feels the school has the right to make the decision they’re making but he believes they should reconsider for the sake of his son and all the other 79ers.
"In today’s world, I’m just shocked. I was so dumb founded that thy would take this stance and this approach to little kids."
We reached out to UConn and a school spokeswoman is trying to get us answers from the athletic department.
We’ll let you know there response as soon as we get it but the clock is ticking towards kickoff.
