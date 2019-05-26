NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Two youth groups, and dozens of people, joined in to rally against gun violence in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.
Youth activists with the anti-violence missions led the charge in New Haven to “End the Gun Violence” rally. Teens and students with the activism group, “Ice the Beef,” told Channel 3 they are the next generation to create positive change.
“When it’s from the youth, and about the youth, it reaches our people too, not just the adults in our community, but it also reaches our peers, our classmates, our friends all on a deeper level,” said “Ice the Beef” activist, Eliza Vargas.
Channel 3 spoke with New Haven mother, Demethra Telford who said her son lost his life to gun violence just days after his 14th birthday in 2017.
“I have a whole in my heart. I cry every day. I struggle every day with losing my son,” said Telford. “Losing a son, it’s like you lost everything.”
Telford said she comes out to rallies like Sunday’s in New Haven to support the need to end violence.
“We need to all stand up, stop the violence, don’t wait until anything happens to your child,” said Telford.
The student activists told Channel 3 they are determined to create safe and strong communities.
“We need to make more youth programs for our youth,” said “Ice the Beef” activist, Ronisha Moore. “And we need to have more adults help youth.”
Joining the students with “Ice the Beef,” was Guilford group, “Guilford Students Demand Action.”
“I think everything that we’re doing, every little protest, every march, it does something to raise awareness,” said “Guilford Students Demand Action,” activist Julia Gangemi.
Students with “Guilford Students Demand Action,” told Channel 3 they’re working closely on legislation with the family of Ethan Song to require gun owners across the nation to store firearms safely.
“We’re going to be the next generation, we are the future of America, so I think that’s its imperative we have a hand in what’s going on,” said Gangemi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.