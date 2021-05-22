FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Fairfield youth is due to appear in court after allegedly making a racist post on Snapchat.
Fairfield Police say that the youth, a student at Fairfield Warde High School, posted an image of a classmate that contained a derogatory, racist text on the social media platform.
Due to the sensitive nature of juvenile investigations and laws pertaining to nondisclosure of juvenile information, police are unable to divulge further details surrounding the incident.
A juvenile summons was issued for the youth in question while in the presence of the youth's parents and school administrators.
Eyewitness News has reached out to Fairfield Public Schools, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.