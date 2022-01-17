CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – Dozens of children marched the streets of Cheshire on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The march was a part of the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities’ Martin Luther King ceremony.
Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and several state leaders spoke about Dr. King’s life and how people can uphold his legacy.
Youth leaders also spoke about the role they play in shaping equality and equity.
The goal of the march was to elevate youth voices and promote unity.
“I want to change the world. You and I can change the world together by saying we want racism to end together. We can do that,” said Ezekiel Work, a Youth Representative in Cheshire. “I want children to feel safe wherever they are, no matter what skin color they have, or how they worship.”
