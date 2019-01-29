HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A group of teens and young adults are taking smart phones around the city of Hartford to survey properties and check off conditions of homes and businesses.
On Tuesday, Channel 3 went along with the Youth Service Corps in Hartford to see what the data is being used for.
They are going door to door and using a program on their phones to figure out which properties need some work.
Brandon Lue logs the photo of the property then answers a series of questions to describe the home’s condition.
“You can tell right there the gutters got problems. I’d say it’s in poor condition,” said Lue.
The 23-year-old was on Broad Street on Tuesday.
For the past few months, a group of 200 youth and young adults have surveyed thousands of properties in Hartford.
“Being that you’re from Hartford they expect not a lot of good things are going to happen to you, but when you actually do stuff with this community and actually do projects and stuff like that, and it’s beneficial to your community, it’s a good look as far as that,” Lue said.
The data collected will give a citywide view of blighted properties.
Over the last year and a half, a blight remediation team in Hartford worked with neighborhood groups to identify and turn around 160 properties.
The city applied nearly $2 million in blight liens between April 2017 through September 2018.
Many of them, the city says, are out of town property owners who have not been willing to take care of their properties.
“I think I’ve probably walked on every street in our city and in every neighborhood, there are blighted properties that weigh the neighborhood down. They don’t just look bad themselves, but they deter folks from investing in their own property,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
All of this work is being funded with grant dollars.
Bronin says their plan is to build public-private partnerships to change the dynamic in city neighborhoods.
The Youth Service Corps is looking for more people to help them with this surveying effort.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.