ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - It was a very special day at the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
Campers got up close and personal with some pretty cool police gear.
They were able to climb into SWAT vehicles and check out the equipment police use every day to keep our communities safe.
"It's a great thing for our officers to be able to come in and interact with the kids. It certainly helps bridge that gap between law enforcement and our communities. Every single one of those children will take away a memory for a lifetime and it is my hope they will not only hold that in, but also share it with their friends in their neighborhood," Chief Patrick Ridenhour of the CT Police Chiefs Association tells us.
The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Foundation raised money to send 80 kids to this week's camp session.
The chiefs are also donating 100 sleeping bags to the campers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.