PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A man and boy who recorded police pursuing them on an ATV and dirt bike were arrested after officers saw a YouTube clip of the incident.
Nathan Lawley of Bristol and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested through an arrest warrant on Friday.
According to Plymouth police, an officer tried to stop the riders of a red ATV and a blue Yamaha dirt bike on April 23.
The riders, however, ignored the officer's flashing lights and engaged the officer in a pursuit, police said.
Police said the riders passed vehicles in no passing zones, drove in the wrong lane and went through stop signs.
They were even spotted using a cell phone during the pursuit.
Officers learned several days later that the entire pursuit was uploaded to a YouTube account.
A link to the video was then posted on the Plymouth Police Department's Facebook page.
Several calls and comments led to the identity of one of the riders, Lawley.
Lawley was charged with risk of injury to a minor, interfering with police, reckless driving, engaging in a police pursuit, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and no insurance.
He was released on a $15,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on July 1.
The juvenile was referred to the New Britain Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on similar charges.
