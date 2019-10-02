POTTSVILLE, PA (WFSB) - Yuengling is brewing something pretty sweet.
D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. announced on Tuesday that it is collaborating with Hersey's to craft a Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter.
It will be available on draft only and in select markets, the brewer said.
The porter will be available starting mid-October through Valentine's Day.
"As the sixth generation of the Yuengling family, we have a 190-year history of listening to our fans and looking for new ways to deliver quality and memorable drinking experiences," said Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We saw a unique opportunity to partner with Hershey's, a brand known worldwide for its iconic, delicious tasting chocolate, to deliver fans our first-ever beer collaboration. We spent nearly a year developing our Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter and are excited for the world to indulge in the classic taste of Yuengling Dark Brewed Porter blended with the unmistakable taste of Hershey's chocolate."
The beer will be 4.7 percent alcohol by volume and puts a new spin on Yueling's nearly 200-year-old Dark Brewed Porter recipe by blending in Hershey's chocolate with caramel.
Yuengling said the porter could be paired with BBQ and smoked meats as well as cheeses and desserts.
"Bringing together over 300 years of craft and experience is quite rare in 2019; however, that's exactly what we did bringing together the Yuengling brewing masters with the chocolate-making expertise of Hershey," said Ernie Savo, senior director, global licensing and business development, The Hershey Company. "This Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is sure to surprise and delight the chocolate fans and the avid beer-lovers among us that are looking to try something new and delicious."
The porter will be available in bars and restaurants throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Delaware, Indiana and Kentucky, while supplies last.
Fans can find the closest location that serves Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter by visiting the "Find Our Beer" link at www.yuengling.com.
(1) comment
Your local "mom and pop" brewers make a better chocolate porter or stout. I guarantee it. Support the smaller breweries.
