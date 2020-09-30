MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A YWCA Hartford Region is closing an early learning center at the end of October.
The YWCA announced that the Manchester Nike Tykes Early Learning Center will close effective October 30.
Officials said the decision to close the early learning center is due largely because of economic factors that make operating the location cost prohibitive.
Since the current location is an older building with little to no access to the internet, it would be costly to update the facility.
“YWCA Hartford Region remains committed to serving the parents and guardians who have enrolled their children at Nike Tykes,” said Adrienne W. Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer of YWCA Hartford Region. “We have been working closely with parents to address their concerns and to help all our families find alternate early learning and childcare services.”
The YWCA said it is working closely with the town of Manchester to identify an alternate location to reopen the early learning center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.