HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some residents in Hartford got a warm gift today.
More than 200 blankets were donated to a YWCA Housing and Emergency Shelter.
All different colors and hand delivered to the Soromundi Commons Housing building in Hartford.
The people behind the donations, real estate agents like Haley Palmer
"It's definitely a time of year that it's really cold and there is definitely a shortage in the stuff they have," Palmer tells us.
A need Cathy Zeiner with YWCA says they have been trying to address because of the pandemic, which has brought loss of money and jobs.
"We are down to our last blanket. I am not kidding. This is coming in the nick of time. Our folks come to us with nothing," stated Zeiner.
Blankets, other bedding supplies, and non perishable food items are also the first to go.
As for the 200 plus blankets today, Zeiner says they will go directly to the more than sixty housing residents, both using the women shelter or housing apartments, like Hele Scaraugh and Gregory Lewis.
"It's nice you know? I am always walking between, closing the windows and things like that. Just wrap a blanket around you and people donating blankets. It shows they care," said Scaraugh.
"I believe the government needs to do something about it. Give us stimulus money or something to get the economy rolling again," Lewis added.
For more information on how you can donate, you can visit YWCAHartford.org.
