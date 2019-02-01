HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Zac Brown Brand's latest tour will make a stop in Hartford at the end of the summer.
Live Nation said the band will perform at the Xfinity Theatre on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
The stop is part of the group's "The Owl Tour."
The tour comes as the Zac Brown Band prepares to release a new album, which will feature its hit single "Someone I Used To Know," Live Nation said.
The album's release date and track list will be announced soon.
“With ‘The Owl Tour,’ our fans can expect some new and unexpected sounds woven into the signature Zac Brown Band live music experience,” said Zac Brown. “The owl holds special meaning for us and we look forward to sharing this with everyone.”
Tickets and V.I.P. packages for “The Owl Tour” go on sale to the general public beginning Feb. 8.
Members of the "Zamily" will have access to tickets before the general on sale through a presale beginning Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. For more info on the Zamily and tickets, visit ZacBrownBand.com.
