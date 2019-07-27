HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the weekend progresses, we could be looking at yet another heat wave.
A warm weekend is on tap.
Saturday will be partly sunny and warm, with highs between 85 and 90 degrees.
There could be widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, but most of the state will remain dry.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and seasonable mild with lows in the 60s.
It’ll be hotter on Sunday, with highs near 90 degrees.
The humidity will also be a little higher, but it won’t be oppressively hot or humid.
Next week, the hot and humid weather will really kick into gear.
Highs in the lower 90s are expected over interior portions of the state for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
It’ll be partly sunny all three days, and the weather will be mostly dry.
There could be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms.
This could mark the fourth heat wave of the year.
If we have three more 90-degree days, we'll break the record for the most 90-degree days in one month, which stands at 17 days and happened in July 2016.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
