Nicki Minaj revealed she and Adele have teamed up on a song.
Minaj shared the news at the launch of for her new fashion line, Fendi Prints On, in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, giving a "wooo hoo" about the collaboration.
"Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo!" Minaj told Entertainment Tonight when asked if she and Adele were working on anything or considering collaborating in the near future.
"But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it's an epic song! Ahh!" Minaj spilled.
Adele has loved Minaj and her music for some time. The singer famously rapped Minaj's verse from Kanye West's song "Monster," while driving with James Corden for an amazing "Carpool Karaoke" segment back in 2016.
Minaj didn't share any more information about the song or video, but the collaboration could be part of Adele's upcoming album. The singer has been teasing new music for months now.
Minaj has another collaboration coming out on the "Charlie's Angels" soundtrack, called "Bad To You," with Ariana Grande and Normani.
