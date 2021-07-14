Nicolas Cage is now saying he's out of a planned "Tiger King" series.
Cage told Variety exclusively that "we should clear the record" on plans for him to play the role of Joe Exotic.
"I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together," he said. "They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it's no longer relevant."
"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" was a Netflix true crime docuseries that became a phenomenon when it was released last year.
The participants were a colorful group of characters and Hollywood soon came calling with the planned Amazon series and new streamer Peacock announcing a "Tiger King" project starring Kate McKinnon.
CNN has reached out to Amazon for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.