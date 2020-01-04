Retired WWE wrestler and reality television star Nikki Bella is engaged to her former "Dancing With The Stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev.
The couple became engaged in France in November, Bella said in an Instagram post, but decided to share the news in the new year.
The post featured two pictures of the happy couple, with Bella holding up her hand in one of them to reveal an engagement ring.
"Artem is the first person I've been with where I feel like I can be Nicole and never fear he's going to leave me for it," Bella said in the January issue of Health magazine. "We all have a little crazy in us, and he loves my crazy."
Bella was partnered with Chigvintsev on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" in 2017. The pair came in 7th place.
The "Total Bellas" reality star was previously engaged to fellow WWE star John Cena, but the two called off their engagement in April 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.