(WFSB) - Federal transportation investigators released all of the documents related to a deadly B-17 plane crash that happened in Windsor Locks last year.
The National Transportation Safety Board put all of the documents online Wednesday.
They can be seen on the NTSB's data website here.
On Oct. 2, 2019, it reported that a Boeing B-17G WWII bomber owned by the Collings Foundation was destroyed during an excursion at Bradley International Airport.
Seven people were killed, including the flight's two pilots and five passengers. Several other people were hurt.
The NTSB said "visual meteorological conditions prevailed in the area and no flight plan was filed for the flight."
The plane crashed into a deicing facility at the end of a runway while trying to land. It had only be in the air for 5 minutes after takeoff. It made it to 500 feet.
At first, the pilot reported that he had trouble gaining altitude but didn't need help.
However, the investigation showed that the plane quickly developed engine trouble.
The controller confirmed that the flight needed immediate landing and advised one of the pilots to proceed however necessary to the runway.
Communication with the plane stopped at that point.
The majority of the cabin, cockpit and right wing were consumed by post-impact fire, the report stated.
Earlier this year, survivors and the families of those aboard the flight filed a lawsuit against the Collings Foundation.
They said negligence, recklessness, and callous indifference by the group caused the crash.
The foundation did not comment on it and cited the pending investigation.
