(WFSB) -- Local and state police are investigating multiple bomb threats that have been reported in more than a dozen towns across the state, including at several schools.
All of the threats so far have been sent via email, and police say while they haven't been credible threats they should all be taken seriously.
A common theme among the bomb threats is are demanding Bitcoin currency from businesses, organizations and schools around the state.
Troopers on Thursday afternoon said they were investigating threats made across the state, including at Griswold Elementary, National Shooting Association in Newtown, Seybridge Plaza in Seymour, and office buildings in Bloomfield.
Police said Griswold Elementary School was evacuated while police investigated.
The two office buildings in Bloomfield were Jefferson Radiology and Hartford Healthcare At Home. Both buildings and the Hartford Healthcare Bloomfield campus were all evacuated.
But that's not all.
Four bomb threats were reported in Wallingford on Thursday, at a walk-in clinic, the library, and two more businesses.
The library was evacuated but it has returned back to normal operations.
Wallingford Police Lt. Cheryl Bradley said the email threats were very generic and not specific to any businesses.
“We’ve been advised through our intel that its a nationwide occurrence. I’m sure its being investigated at another level, but at this time, we’re looking into the origins of the emails," Bradley said.
Madison Public Schools said a threat was received at Daniel Hand High School late Thursday afternoon.
Cromwell police said they received threats at four of their schools on Thursday.
Police in Bristol said a threat was made to the Bristol Senior Center.
Middletown police said they received two reports of threats on Thursday, one at a Wesleyan University campus on Long Lane and the second at Midtown Tractor.
Suffield police said a threat was emailed to McAlister Middle School, which was evacuated as a precaution.
Another location in Waterbury reported a bomb threat as well but it is unclear exactly where at this time.
Fairfield police said the country club received an email stating there was a bomb in the building and that if they did not send $20,000 in bitcoin the device would be detonated.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said they are also investigating threats made.
Westport police said multiple businesses received a suspicious scam email on Thursday that attempted to extort payment from victims in Bitcoin currency.
Ridgefield police also said they are investigating reports of emailed bomb threats.
Police said surrounding towns reported receiving a similar email.
The email said in part, "You must send bitcoins by the end of the workday. If the working day is over and people start leaving the building the bomb will detonate."
All of the threats were made via email, and no bombs have been found at any of the locations where threats were made.
It appears this is happening nationwide, not just in Connecticut.
"Our Cyber Crimes Investigative Unit and Connecticut Intelligence Center (CTIC) are currently working to identify the source of the emails that are circulating across various agencies in the state," state police said in an email.
State police are reminding people that if they see something suspicious, to report it.
Anyone who sees something out of the ordinary should call the state's 24-hour Homeland Security Tip Line at 1-866-HLSTIPS (1-866-457-8477).
If immediate attention is necessary, you should always call 9-1-1.
