Rocky Hill, CT (WFSB) -- 3 Cares proudly partners with Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union for their annual Community Document Shred Event. The event takes place this Saturday, June 15th from 9:00am to 12 noon. There are two locations you can bring your documents to – 520 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT and 81 House Street, Glastonbury, CT. This event is free and open to the public.
All sensitive paperwork, including the following will be accepted:
• Birth dates
• Signatures
• Passwords and PINs
• Account numbers
• Medical information
• Social Security numbers
• Addresses
• Phone numbers
• Email Addresses
• Names
To learn more about this event click here.
Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.