(WFSB) - The way you will be alerted about the most dangerous of thunderstorms is getting better, in an effort to keep you and your family safe.
The National Weather Service is rolling out what will be called a destructive thunderstorm warning.
Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon says the notification will be similar to that of an automatic amber alert and tornado warning.
The best part is that you don't even need an app to get the alerts.
A severe thunderstorm, by definition, consists of wind gusts that are 68 m.p.h. or higher and/or hail that is an inch or larger in diameter.
To qualify for destructive, wind speeds must be 80 m.p.h. or greater and/or have baseball-sized, which is measured at 2.75 inches in diameter.
The alert is expected to be rolled out on August 2.
