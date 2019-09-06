Ozzy Osbourne is back and guest starring on a new Post Malone song.
The track, "Take What You Want," is off Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" album and also features rapper Travis Scott.
Check out the collaboration:
Malone's been making an attempt to bridge rap, rock and metal. He performed at this year's Grammys with Red Hot Chili Peppers and at the 2018 VMAs with Aerosmith.
Osbourne, once known as the Prince of Darkness, is healing after health issues forced him to suspend his farewell tour in April.
Also appearing on Malone's album are SZA, Halsey, Meek Mill, Young Thug and Future.
In June, Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, were angry when they discovered President Donald Trump's unauthorized use of "Crazy Train" mocking 2020 Democratic primary candidates.
"Ozzy's music cannot be used for any means without approvals," they told Rolling Stone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.