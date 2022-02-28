Skip to content
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
News
Early Warning Weather
Traffic
Live News
Closings
I-Team
Submit Photos & Videos
Vote Now
Search
News
Coronavirus
National
Politics
Vote Now
Watching Your Wallet
Wellness Wednesday
The Bright Spot
Hometown Scramble
Something's Brewing
Somethings Cooking
Family Friday
Lost and Pound
Trending Now
Watch Live
Early Warning Weather
Radar
7-Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Pinpoint Doppler Loop
Pinpoint Doppler Livestream
Weather Cams
Closings
Hometown Scramble
Ski Report
Science Sunday
Traffic
Great Day CT
Aging in Style
Better Money
Great Day Fashion
Great Day Food
Great Day Hair
Great Day Law
Great Day Realty
Kara's Cures
Recipe of the Week
I-Team
CT 22
Medical Rounds
Surprise Squad
Podcasts
Kara's Cures
Something's Brewing
Real Talk with Raff
Sports
Friday Night Football
Friday Night Frenzy
Athlete of the Week
Traveler's Championship
Vote Sports
3 Cares
Community Calendar
Surprise Squad
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Surprise Squad Nomination Form
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Careers
Livestream
Videos
Drone 3 Video Gallery
View Previous Newscasts
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
PowerNation
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
VUit Shows
Advertisement