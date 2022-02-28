Do you have questions or issues related to Closed Captioning on WFSB Here’s who to contact.

For immediate Closed Captioning Concerns Please, Contact Our Captioning Hotline:

WFSB Phone: 860-244-1700

WFSB Email: CaptionsWFSB@Meredith.com

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day.

Written Closed Captioning Complaints Should Be Directed To The Following:

Victor Zarrilli, Captioning Coordinator

WFSB 333 Capital Blvd. Rocky Hill, CT 06010

Phone: 860-244-1700

WFSB Email: CaptionsWFSB@Meredith.com

With your written complaint please include any contact information, such as address, telephone number and email address, the name of the program, date, time and nature of the captioning issue.

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend that you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.