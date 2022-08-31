Skip to content
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
News
Early Warning Weather
Traffic
Live News
Closings
I-Team
Submit Photos & Videos
Vote Now
News
Coronavirus
Back To School
National
Politics
Vote Now
Wellness Wednesday
The Bright Spot
Today in History
Something's Brewing
Somethings Cooking
Family Friday
Lost and Pound
Trending Now
Watch Live
Early Warning Weather
Weather Alerts
Radar
7-Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Hurricane
Radar Loop
Pinpoint Doppler Livestream
Weather Cams
Closings
Weekends at the Science Center
Hometown Scramble
Ski Report
Science Sunday
Traffic
Pump Patrol
Great Day CT
Aging in Style
Better Money
Great Day Fashion
Great Day Food
Great Day Hair
Great Day Law
Great Day Realty
Kara's Cures
Recipe of the Week
I-Team
We're Hiring Wednesday
CT 22
Medical Rounds
Surprise Squad
The Chef's Kitchen
Surprise Squad Nomination Form
User Content
Podcasts
Mommyhood Unscripted
Kara's Cures
Something's Brewing
Real Talk with Raff
Sports
Friday Night Football
Friday Night Frenzy
Game of the Week
Athlete of the Week
Game of the Week
Traveler's Championship
Vote Sports
3 Cares
Community Calendar
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Download Our Apps!
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Careers
Livestream
Videos
Drone 3 Video Gallery
View Previous Newscasts
PowerNation
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
VUit Shows
Contests