It won’t feel much like February, and you’ll need the umbrella at times over the coming days...

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

Yesterday’s wind was compliments of a big ocean storm moving away to our east as high pressure was building in from the west. Now a northerly flow greets us this morning. Given this set up, today will be a bit cooler with highs in the lower 40s (still about 5 degrees above average). Through the rest of the week, temperatures remain mild for February… and, our pattern will be active. While the daylight hours of today will be dry, scattered showers become likely between the hours of 9pm and 2am tomorrow. Initially, some snow could mix in across interior CT before going over to a chilly rain – we’re not expecting any impact or accumulation. Again, it’s all done and over very early tomorrow morning. With high pressure building back in, briefly, tomorrow we’ll see plenty of sun as temps top out near 50! Thursday, a more potent storm system heads our way, but passes to our west --- an “inside runner” (meaning we’re on its mild side). Cloud cover increases, rain becomes likely later in the day. Friday, we should end the work week dry and even milder with highs in at least the mid-50s (into record territory!). The record for Friday, the 10th of February for the Hartford Area (Bradley Airport) is 55 from 1909 (!). For Bridgeport, the record is 54 from 2001. Both are in jeopardy of being tied or broken.

THE WEEKEND…

Friday night chances for precipitation increase again and linger into Saturday. When it comes to the weekend, as of now, the first half looks a bit unsettled with scattered rain showers. As some colder air filters in later Saturday, we could see a transition over to snow… but currently, the impact would be minimal if at all. We’ll keep you updated on how this timeframe evolves. Sunday is a drier day, with increasing sunshine. While also trending cooler, relatively, but temps remain above average.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday appears to be dry and bright with highs in the mid-40s.

SATURDAY’S RECORDS...

New record low temperatures were set for the 4th of February across CT. In Bridgeport the temp bottomed out at -4, well surpassing the prior record of 5° from 1996. For the Hartford Area, the low was -9°, breaking the prior record from 1965 by 1°.

SNOW SITUATION…

When it comes to snow, so far this season, “LACKLUSTER” really sums things up. For the Hartford Area (as measured at Bradley Airport), only 9.4″ has fallen… a deficit of 20.4″! For Bridgeport, less an inch has been measured (0.8″ to date)… that’s 16.6″ below normal. With the current forecast, essentially void of snow, the deficits will only get bigger.

JANUARY ‘23 SUMMARY…

The first month of the year has gone down as the 3rd mildest, with an average temperature of 36.6° (9.5° above average). Additionally, while quite wet – a tie for 10th wettest – with 5.81″ of precipitation (rain and the liquid equivalent of anything frozen), there wasn’t much snow (it was the 12th least snowy with only 2.3″ measured at Bradley Airport). Records for the Hartford Area go back to 1905.

ANOTHER BROKEN RECORD IN 2022...

The Hartford Area shattered its old record of 59° on December 30th, which was set in 1984. The new record is now 64°, which is 27° above average.

NOVEMBER’S RECORD WARMTH…

The Hartford Area record high (as measured at Bradley Airport) for Saturday (11.05) was broken by 2 degrees as the temp hit 78, prior record was 76 from 1994. For Sunday (11.06), the record of 76 from 2015 was tied. For Bridgeport, the record high for Saturday was 72 (from 1961), it was surpassed by 1 degree. For Sunday the record was 71 (from 2015), it was also broken by 1 degree.

Monday, the 7th of November, the temp for Hartford fell short by 1 degree of the record (the high of 79 from 2020 will stand). Meanwhile, the Bridgeport record was smashed by 10 degrees with a high of 79 (prior record of 69 was from 2020). The high of 79 also makes November 7th, 2022 the warmest November day on record for Bridgeport (records go back to 1948).

The Hartford Area also officially had 8 days at or above 70° in November, breaking the old record of 7 days in both 2020 and 1975.

HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…

We are officially releasing our list of Winter Storm names for the ‘22-’23 season. To coincide with the 65th anniversary of the station, our theme for this winter is to use the top baby names of 1957 – the year WFSB first went on the air. Here are the first 5: Anthony, Brenda, Charles, Debra, and Edward.

WFSB/Channel 3 for over 50 years has been naming winter storms, a tradition we’re proud to carry on today. You may remember Blizzard Larry (the Blizzard of ‘78), the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40″ of snow in parts of the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.

Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! Certain criteria must be met for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6″ of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.

DECEMBER…

On the 1st of the month, our normal low is 29 and normal high is 45. By the 31st, they go to 21 and 37, respectively. The earliest sunset of the year happens this month, and occurs between December 6th and 10th when the sun sets at 4:19 p.m. The shortest day of the year will happen on the winter solstice, December 21, when we have only 9 hours and 8 minutes of daylight. We average 10.1″ of snow for the month, though it can vary wildly year to year. Once we get past the winter solstice on December 21st (in less than three weeks), we start gaining day light!

NOVEMBER SUMMARY…

The 11th month of the year was warmer and wetter, compared to normal. The average temperature for the 30-day period was 46.5 degrees (4.2 degrees above normal). This is tied for the 6th warmest November (also 2009 and 2015) on record since 1905. At Bradley Airport, where the official records are kept, 4.39″ of rain was measured (0.88″ above normal).

METEOROLOGICAL AUTUMN…

For meteorological autumn (September, October, November), the average temperature comes in at 55.2 degrees, 1.9 degrees above normal --- tying the 3-month period for the 9th warmest on record (also 1971 and 1975). The warmest day in meteorological autumn was on September 4th, when the high temperature reached 86°. The coldest was on November 21, when the low temperature was 21°. Normally, the season sees at least one 90 degree day, which did not happen this year.

METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…

August went down in the books as the warmest on record with an average temperature of 76.8 degrees (records date back to 1905). For meteorological summer (June, July, August), the average temperature comes in at 74.2 degrees --- making the 3-month period the 3rd warmest on record.

2022 HEAT WAVES, RECORDS…

This year we experienced 2 heat waves. The 1st lasted 6 days, from July 19th to the 24th. The peak temp was 97 on the 20th. Our 2nd heat wave lasted 8 days, from August 2nd to the 9th with a peak temp of 96 on August 4th and 7th.

From June 28th through August 12th, every day featured a high temperature at or above 80 in the Hartford Area. This year’s stretch of 46 days in a row broke the prior record of 44 days from 2018.