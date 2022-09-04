After a round of thunderstorms, we’re in for a treat this week with low humidity and warm afternoon highs. The next front on Friday will also result in the humidity building. As it stands, Memorial Day Weekend will be gorgeous.

***A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Litchfield County through 10 PM***

TONIGHT…

We are anticipating thunderstorms in Western CT around 7 or 8 PM. Storms will initially be strong to severe, especially across any high terrain portions of Fairfield, Litchfield, and Hartford Counties. Wind gusts exceeding 60 mph are the primary threat along with a chance for large hail. Thunderstorms will come to a swift conclusion when they reach the I-84 corridor. The rain is done by midnight.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday and Tuesday will feature low dew points and plenty of sunshine. Highs will be significantly reduced not only on these days, but through the holiday weekend. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s, which will substantially reduce air conditioning needs across the state. Thursday will be muggier and cloudier.

Our next front arrives on Friday and with it, amplified humidity. The strength, timing, and subsequent impacts of the front are to be determined. For now, we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night. This is perfect timing for the holiday weekend. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be warm and dry. Not all three days are guaranteed to be sunny. For now, Saturday looks like our best chance of ideal beach with immediately following the system on Friday.

Meteorologist Connor Lewis